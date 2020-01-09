Biker injured in road accident at Dundee’s East Kingsway

A biker was rushed to Ninewells Hospital last night after being hurt in a road accident at East Kingsway.

The accident happened about 6pm on Wednesday when a car and a motorbike were involved in a collision leaving the biker with an ankle injury.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Just prior to 6pm on Wednesday, January 8 a road traffic crash happened in Kingsway East in Dundee.

“A car and a motorcyle were in collision and the rider of the motorcycle was taken to Ninewells Hospital with an ankle injury.”