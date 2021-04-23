Helicopter rescues biker who crawled up Perthshire hill with broken leg

A biker who suffered a broken leg in a crash in a Perthshire glen was spotted crawling up a hill to get a mobile phone signal.

The man was discovered in the Glen Quaich area of Perth and Kinross shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

The alarm was raised with Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, who arrived on the scene within minutes before taking the man to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Bus driver spotted accident

On Facebook, the Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group praised the local community for their actions following the crash.

They said: “A huge thank you to the Amulree community today.

“This man was luckily spotted by the local school bus driver after having an accident on his motorbike along Glen Quaich.

“Due to the lack of signal in the area he was seen crawling up the hill a little to receive signal.

“Luckily, this Glen is still thriving with a rural community and the air ambulance was called almost instantly.

Broken leg

“We can confirm the gentleman has unfortunately sustained a broken leg from his accident, but other than this injury, he is well.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance – SCAA for their quick arrival to the scene.”

A spokeswoman confirmed the air ambulance was called on Thursday to assist the injured man.