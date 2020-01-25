Biker crashed into two cars after speeding through red light in busy area in Dundee

A motorcyclist drove through a red light before crashing into two cars while being chased by police.

Officers on patrol spotted unlicensed Dylan Jeffrey speeding through the light on Hawkhill back in August.

Pedestrians were attempting to cross at the time and Jeffrey was pursued by police who activated the blue lights in their patrol car.

A determined Jeffrey continued to drive off in a bid to avoid officers but ended up crashing into a car at a nearby roundabout.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At this time, there was another road user at the roundabout at Hawkhill heading towards Hunter Street.

“The accused collided with the nearside of the vehicle causing damage to the panels. The accused continued to drive along Hunter Street and turned left on Old Hawkhill.

“He continued to travel at excessive speed, overtaking vehicles on the wrong side of the road.”

The street was busy with pedestrians with the court hearing that Jeffrey, of Balmoral Place, had “no regard” for their safety.

Another car heading towards Jeffrey’s motorcycle brought her vehicle to a stop.

Jeffrey lost control of his bike and jumped off, causing the bike to slide along the road and collide with the front of her car.

Police eventually apprehended Jeffrey with a police computer check finding that he did not hold a valid policy of insurance or a test certificate.

It was also revealed that he was driving without a licence.

Jeffrey, 24, admitted that on August 23 on Hawkhill, Hunter Street, Old Hawkhill and South Tay Street, he drove a motorcycle dangerously by driving through a red light, driving at excessive speeds, colliding with and damaging the first car, overtaking vehicles when unsafe to do so and colliding with and damaging a second oncoming car.

He pleaded guilty to three other charges of driving without insurance, a licence and without a test certificate. The offences were committed while Jeffrey was subject to a bail order.

Defence solicitor David Duncan told Sheriff Lorna Drummond that Jeffrey understood his disqualification from driving was inevitable.

Before deferring sentence for reports, the sheriff said: “That’s inherently dangerous behaviour, while you were already on a bail order.

“I’m going to call for a criminal justice social work report so I have got more information about you before you are sentenced.”

Jeffrey will return to court next month.