Biker claims he ‘misjudged’ his speed after he was caught driving 50mph over the speed limit

A biker was caught driving at almost 80mph in a 30mph zone.

Daniel Jacques, of Arklay Place, was clocked speeding at the Dunsinane Industrial Estate on Dunsinane Avenue on January 30.

Police had to stop two cars to warn them after recording the 26-year-old reaching a speed of 78mph.

Solicitor Lee Quimseh said Jacques had been at a nearby Tesco store to get baby milk and had “misjudged” his speed on the motorbike.

Disqualifying Jacques for 18 months and handing him 75 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “Speed ordinarily isn’t always indicative of dangerous driving, but in these circumstances it was.”