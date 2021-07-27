Biker charged as part of bid to clamp down on anti-social behaviour

A police crackdown on anti-social behaviour has led to bikes being seized and one person being charged.

Road policing officers and community wardens patrolled the north of Dundee, following complaints from residents.

One off-road bike was seized in St Fillans Road on Monday and its owner was charged in connection with a number of offences.

It came just 24 hours after a moped and another off-road bike were also seized in the city as riders were uninsured.

City-wide issue

It is the latest in a spate of incidents in the city involving the illegal use of motorbikes – with Caird Park golf course also targeted by bikers.

Only four days ago we reported how one man was almost run over by an off-road biker speeding along the pavement outside a Dundee primary school.

Sixteen people were reported to the procurator fiscal following a crackdown in the Downfield area of Dundee.

Charges related to disrupting anti-social use and uninsured or untaxed bikes.

Operation Challenge

Police Scotland say the patrols form part of their Operation Challenge initiative to respond to residents’ concerns.

A spokesman said: “Following concerns raised by local residents and as part of the ongoing Operation Challenge, community police officers along with community wardens and officers from the Road Policing Unit are conducting pro-active patrols in the north of Dundee.

“As part of this an off-road bike was seized on Monday night in St Fillans Road and its rider charged with a number of offences.

“This follows the seizure of a moped and another off road bike in the previous 24 hours which were being used without insurance.”

“Patrols are continuing using marked and unmarked vehicles.”

Strathmartine councillor Kevin Keenan said residents are reporting illegal activity to him on “almost a daily basis”.

“I will support police action taken to put a stop to this,” he added.

Anyone with any information about the anti-social or illegal use of motorbikes in their area can call 101 or use the email form on the Police Scotland website at www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us