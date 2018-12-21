Biker calls for witnesses after being knocked down in Dundee by hit-and-run driver

A motorcyclist has launched an appeal for witnesses after he was knocked off his bike in a hit and run incident.

Callum Culross had been riding towards the Asda at Milton of Craigie when he was struck by a silver car.

The 25-year-old suffered injuries to his knee and ankle, as well as a bloody hand, during the incident on Sunday.

Callum, from Barnhill, said he landed on his back, while the car continued to drive towards the Scott Fyffe roundabout.

The petrol station worker has been signed off his work due to his injuries and hasn’t been on his Yamaha YZF-R125 bike since.

He said: “I was coming up towards Asda and was in the far right lane. My indicator was on to signal that I was coming off at the supermarket.”

Callum said he was driving at 15mph on the roundabout and noticed the car 10 or 15 metres away as he approached the turn-off.

He added: “I slammed right into the side of this silver car and came off the bike on Moffat Road.

“I don’t remember much about coming. I managed to get back to my feet and saw the car continuing down the road.

“I hurt my left ankle and suffered serious soft tissue damage to my right knee. My right hand was also covered in blood. Given the amount of time I had to react to the car coming out, I could only really gasp before impact.

“When I got up I could only see the car in the distance so there was no way of getting a registration plate.”

Callum said another car pulled over to make sure he was OK as he pulled his bike off the road and contacted the police.

He added: “This is the first bad incident I have been involved in so it hasn’t put me off riding the bike again. I’ve been signed off my work and will be seeing the knee specialist at Ninewells because of what happened.

“I wanted to reach out today in case anyone perhaps saw anything.

“I’m angry they didn’t stop and because they didn’t, I get nothing for the repairs to the bike from my insurance.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland is investigating a road traffic collision that took place at the roundabout junction of Moffat Road and Kingsway East about 11.30pm on Sunday.

“A silver car pulled out in front of a motorcyclist who was turning on to Moffat Road, resulting in the motorcycle colliding with the car.

“The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, however the car did not stop and was lost to view.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101, our rereference is CR/30677/18.”