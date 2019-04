A motorcyclist was airlifted to after an accident on the A9 in Perthshire.

The road was closed near Aberuthven, close to Auchterarder, on Sunday evening following the accident on the northbound carriageway involving one car and the motorcycle.

The air ambulance was called to the scene, at around 9pm, and rushed the biker to hospital for treatment.

The biker has potentially serious injuries.

Police and ambulance were still on the scene late into the night.