Dundee midfielder Tom Hateley says he’s “never felt better” as he prepares to hit the ground running in what will be a pivotal year in his football career.

The 27-year-old admits he’s aware he’s heading into what is generally seen as the peak of a footballer’s powers and knows it’s time for him to really show what he’s capable of.

That’s good news for Dundee as Hateley is determined to improve on his first season at Dens Park.

He said: “It’s, hopefully, a big year for me.

“I’m 27 and in the peak of my career and I’m looking to do well this season. I’m looking to push on.

“I’ve never felt better. I’m obviously getting fitter with pre-season at the moment but I was starting to feel it at the end of last season.

“I didn’t have a pre-season because I didn’t sign here until late, so I’ve looked to work hard this summer so I can be flying for the start of the season.

“It’s a big year for me and I’m looking to make my performances show that.”

For Hateley, time on the pitch was vital against Brechin at Glebe Park after missing the start of pre-season with a hamstring problem.

“It was good for me personally, my first minutes of pre-season, so it was good to get some minutes under my belt.”