Up to 2,000 people are expected to descend on Stobswell for the area’s community festival.

Stobfest was officially launched on Monday.

Organised by the Stobswell Forum, the festival has returned for a second year after a hugely successful first outing.

Organisers say it is aimed at breathing new life into the community and getting more people into Stobswell, which forms one of the main thoroughfares into the city centre.

And it is expected that about 2,000 people will enjoy the festivities up until Stobfest’s finale on Friday May 19.

Stuart Fairweather, one of Stobfest’s organisers, said: “It’s started off well — we got a good turnout for the first show indoors, and that was despite the good weather.

“We’re now building up to the gala day on Saturday, which is going to be a key event for us.

“The pipe band leading the procession down Albert Street will bring the crowds I’m sure.

“It really seems to have captured the imagination of the shopkeepers.”

The Tele told last week how business in Albert Street seemed to be picking up, with the opening of several new shops.

Mr Fairweather added: “What it’s all about is attracting people into Albert Street and into the Stobswell area to get it thriving.

“Saturday’s turnout will very much be dependent on the weather but we’re expecting a couple of thousand people will come to the festival.

“Hopefully they’ll turn out in their numbers for it.

“We won’t know exactly how much money has been generated by Stobfest until we go back to the traders and ask how we did.

“From there we’ll take it forward and see how we build on it.

“Hopefully this will be even better than last year.”

Events planned, most of which are free, include a history talk, storytelling, a pop-up museum and games for children.

The Boomerang Community Centre in Kemback Street will act as one of the main hubs for children’s activities along with stalls for local groups to raise funds

The pipe band parade on Saturday will start from Morgan Academy at 11.30am and head down Albert Street to the community centre.