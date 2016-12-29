More prisoners have absconded from a Tayside open prison in the last nine months than in the previous five years.

Five inmates walked out of HMP Castle Huntly between April and December this year — compared to just three who absconded between April 2011 and March 2016.

It has led to politicians calling for the Scottish Prison Service to review its procedures at the open prison.

Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman Claire Baker MSP said: “The increase in numbers absconding from Castle Huntly so far this reporting year raises questions about the estate.

“The SPS should reflect on its policies to ensure it can provide public confidence.”

Douglas Ross MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ justice spokesman, added: “The fact there have been more prisoners absconding in a nine-month period than there have been over a five-year period must be raising alarm bells with the SPS.

“I would expect the SPS to be reviewing its procedures at the prison.

“While it is an open prison, people are still serving sentences and should not be able abscond, particularly not in the numbers of the last few months.”

Meanwhile, a further five prisoners have failed to return to the prison from a period of home leave since April.

That’s on top of 44 inmates who didn’t return to Castle Huntly on time after being let out to visit family members.

In an interview with the Tele last month, new Castle Huntly governor Andy Hodge said: “The purpose of this jail is about testing folk to see how they handle being ready for release.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said today: “The actual numbers of people who have absconded or failed to return have remained fairly low in the last few years. However, in this period there have been a few more who left the establishment than the previous years.

“The overall numbers of absconders and prisoners failing to return has stayed relatively similar.”