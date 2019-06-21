Big print futures ahead for DC Thomson trio

Three young journalists at DC Thomson Media are celebrating after winning coveted Print Futures Awards.

Sub-editors Connell Angus, Rebecca Baird and Evening Express journalist Karla Sinclair impressed industry judges with their written entries and interviews, with each outlining their ambitions for a career in newspapers.

The trio, who work on The Evening Telegraph, Courier, Press and Journal and Evening Express, will travel to London next month where their awards will be presented at a prestigious ceremony in the House of Lords.

Each will also be awarded a prize of up to £1500 to help develop their roles and take the next steps in their careers.

Print Futures, run by The Printing Charity, is now the largest single awards programme in the sector, celebrating the print industry and supporting development of skills and new talent.

The grants awarded allow apprentices, graduates and interns to fund further training, professional accreditation and equipment to help develop their workplace skills.

Neil Lovell, The Printing Charity’s chief executive, said: “We had a very strong field of applicants this year so congratulations to Connell, Rebecca and Karla for impressing our interview panel and winning a Print Futures Award. We’re very pleased to help them progress in their chosen career and look forward to following their progress.”

Richard Neville, head of newspapers at DC Thomson Media, said: “These Print Futures Awards are a fantastic achievement for our young journalists and real recognition for the roles they play in our papers every day.”

Rebecca said: “I’m delighted to have been chosen for a Print Futures Award, and I’m excited to use it to learn even more about media production. It’s a great opportunity for people like me who are embarking on their career here at DCT.”

Connell added: “I am grateful for the award and look forward to developing my skills, helping me progress in this exciting industry.”

The Print Futures Awards 2020 opens for entries in February. For more information see theprintingcharity.org.uk.