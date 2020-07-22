Big Noise Douglas celebrates third birthday with performances from Scottish Chamber Orchestra

Big Noise Douglas isn’t letting coronavirus get in the way of celebrating its third birthday.

The community-based orchestral programme is hosting a week of birthday-related activities, including exclusive online performances by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

The young people were able to view performances and chat to musicians from the orchestra during exclusive online music and Q&A sessions which featured cellist Su-a Lee, bassoonist Alison Green, trumpeter Peter Franks and percussionist Louise Goodwin.

Later this week, for the first time, children and young people from across all four Big Noise centres will come together to take part in Big Noise Together – a large-scale, online learning and activity session with Big Noise musicians.

© Alan Richardson

And it wouldn’t be a birthday without some cake with each young member being provided with ingredients to prepare during an online cake-making session.

Andy Thorn, team leader for Big Noise Douglas, said: “It’s been an amazing and challenging year for Big Noise Douglas.

“Our children and young people have worked really hard to improve their instrumental skills and develop their musical abilities.

“I want to thank all of them and the Big Noise Douglas team for their effort and enthusiasm over the past 12 months.

“I also want to thank the schools we work with, our partners, funders and the community of Douglas.”

Since Big Noise Douglas paused its face-to-face teaching, performance and activities in mid-March, the programme has delivered almost 500 live online lessons and created more than 100 teaching videos.

Big Noise Douglas is delivered by Sistema Scotland in partnership with Optimistic Sound and Dundee City Council.

Chris van der Kuyl, chairman of Optimistic Sound, said: “Optimistic Sound is absolutely delighted to have been instrumental in campaigning and fund-raising to bring this wonderful work to Dundee.

“It is terrific to see Big Noise Douglas using technology to continue teaching and supporting children during this extremely challenging time.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many sectors to adapt rapidly, learn new skills and adopt new methodologies.

“Sistema Scotland has been at the forefront of this adaptation, to ensure they provide consistent support to the children and young people who take part in Big Noise.”

Council leader John Alexander said: “Dundee City Council is delighted to be playing an important role in bringing this vital programme to the community of Douglas.

© Alan Richardson

“The independent evaluation of the Big Noise programme has shown that participants increase their confidence, improve their resilience and enhance their creativity.

“These benefits are more important now than ever.

“Thank you to all the schools, teachers, musicians, parents, carers and the broader community of Douglas who have been working with Big Noise, using music and nurturing relationships to transform the lives of children.”