The West End will come to the Fit O’ the Toon in a one-off night of Angus entertainment.

Talented locals are being brought together for the Webster Memorial Theatre’s Big Night In on May 15.

The Facebook Live event will feature a string of well-known local names, including West End perfomer Norman Bowman and Arbroath’s singing hairdresser Danny Laverty, whose entertainment has raised thousands during the pandemic.

Others set to perform are Violet Thomson, Maggie Findlay, Michael Brandie, Megan Cant, The Crabb Family and Dancemania.

Norman Bowman was awarded a scholarship to train in Musical Theatre at The London Academy of Performing Arts.

His starring roles have included Tony in a UK tour of West Side Story, Danny Zuko in Grease and Carmichael in Mama Mia.

Danny Laverty has been streaming his own weekend shows throughout lockdown, raising an amazing £18,000 to fund vital equipment for NHS Tayside.

He will be returning to the Webster stage after being invited to stream a live show from there last July.

Carnoustie’s Maggie Findlay has appeared as a guest artiste with many organisations locally and worldwide including the Keltic Fiddlers Orchestra, Tayside Symphony Orchestra, Arbroath Instrumental Band and Angus Minstrels.

Festival Blue Riband

Sixteen-year-old Megan Cant from Monikie, a fifth year pupil at Dundee High School was the winner of Arbroath and District Musical Festival’s coveted Blue Riband in 2020, just as the pandemic struck.

Megan won the top honour 54 years on from the day her grandfather took the accolade for the third time.

The concert is being staged with Performing Arts Venues Relief funding received from Creative Scotland last year to fund innovative ways of entertaining audiences under Covid restrictions.

Angus Alive has started the re-opening of its leisure centres, libraries and museums under the latest relaxations, but the Webster remains out of bounds to live audiences.

Theatre and venue manger for Angus Alive, Audrey Hood said: “The arts industry has taken such a hit during Covid with our doors still closed and our theatre remaining dark.

“It is an honour to be able to highlight the Webster Theatre once more and to remind everyone what it’s like to have a night of entertainment straight from the stage.

James Hutcheson our stage manager and musical director Richard Allan have both been an amazing support.”

Other well-known local names appearing on the night are The Swizzel Sisters, Arbroath Musical Society and Arbroath Instrumental Band.