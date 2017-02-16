More big names could be on the way as promoter praises Dundee

The promoters behind Dundee’s three big summer gigs said the City of Discovery was being touted as their permanent home for future events.

Slessor Gardens collected its third big music scalp when pop star Olly Murs confirmed he will play at the city venue on July 20.

On top of Little Mix and UB40 playing gigs in July and May respectively, 2017 is already shaping up to be a big year on the City of Discovery’s music calendar.

The concerts are being brought to Dundee by promoters LHG Live.

Speaking to the Tele, Liz Doogan-Hobbs, chief executive of LHG, said Olly’s gig was spurred on by the success of Little Mix, which sold out in hours.

Ms Doogan-Hoobs confirmed that discussions were under way to bring more superstars to Dundee next year, saying the assistance the city council has given them has been “amazing”.

She added: “We have been looking to find the right venue and right place for a long time.

“We are very excited and believe that we have found the right venue in Dundee. We will be looking to push the venue really, really hard in future. We want to be the events team that works in this town.”

Ms Doogan-Hobbs said Dundee, so far, had already proved itself in terms of its commitment and professionalism when it came to hosting events

She added: “We got such a fantastic response with Little Mix selling out in 13 hours. All the local residents are really happy. We feel like we are part of the community.

“The venue has been absolutely amazing and we have been welcomed with open arms by the town. We are looking at doing something long term with Dundee — 2017 has just grown.”

While Ms Doogan-Hobbs was tight-lipped on any names for future gigs, Dundee folk spoke to the Tele of their dream performers for Slessor.

Elizabeth McMahon, 48, a sales asstiance from Broughty Ferry, said: “Rod Stewart would definitely have to be one for me. Adele too but that’s more of a long shot.”

Sean Howie, 24, a factory worker from Fintry, said: “I’d like to see The Kooks or Catfish and the Bottlemen. I’m really into them just now. I think it’s pretty likely that they would come to Dundee. Slessor Gardens is getting a lot of traction lately.”

Andrew Urquhart, 45, a warehouse worker from St Mary’s, said: “It would be good to see somebody like Deacon Blue or Beautiful South. I’d like to see some Scottish bands coming to Dundee. They always go to the bigger cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh.”