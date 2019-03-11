Big Issue seller attacked and spat on in Dundee retail park by friend he owed money

A Big Issue seller was assaulted by a former friend for the second time in a few weeks during a row over money.

Thomas Smith was pushed and spat on by Michael Etchells, 27, at Gallagher Retail Park.

The attack came just weeks after Etchells threatened to slash the homeless Mr Smith at the same location.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the pair had fallen out over Mr Smith’s alleged failure to pay back £115 that he had been loaned by Etchells.

Depute fiscal Isobel Vincent said Etchells, who was granted bail after he admitted the first incident, approached Mr Smith while he was sitting outside Marks & Spencer where he regularly sells The Big Issue and demanded money.

She told the court: “There was a scuffle outside and the accused pushed him on the body before spitting on his face.

“There was a verbal exchange between them before the complainer headed into Marks & Spencer.

“The complainer went back outside and the accused returned saying he wanted money.”

Etchells, of Cleghorn Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Smith by pushing him on the body and spitting on his head at the retail park on Wednesday.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said that Etchells was struggling to feed himself because he received only £150 per month in benefits.

He added that Etchells loaned Mr Smith the money and had been promised that it would be paid back.

Mr Laverty said: “It was a very unsavoury incident and he accepts that. However, he does not have a lot of funds.

“They were close friends and he had given him substantial funds he received by way of a back-payment of benefits.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Etchells until March 27 for reports. He was remanded.