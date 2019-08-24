Big Issue investigates after fake vendors were spotted in Dundee

The Big Issue has launched an investigation after fake vendors were spotted in Dundee.

A member of the public saw two men selling editions of the magazine at separate stores without official identification.

One was photographed at Home Bargains in the Stack Retail Park, while another was spotted at Morrisons supermarket on Afton Way.

The magazine’s management said the pair were thought not to be official vendors.

The shopper who spotted the sellers felt there was something suspicious going on.

He said: “We had been to Morrisons and noticed a guy selling The Big Issue. He had no hi-vis vest on, no badge – nothing.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We then went to Home Bargains in Lochee and saw another guy, same scenario. People were giving him cash without taking a magazine.

“It seems poor to think they are using the guise of a Big Issue seller to take cash from folk while taking business away from genuine vendors.”

Sellers buy magazines for £1.25 and sell them for £2.50, keeping the difference for themselves.

Rhys Corley-Morgan, sales and operations manager for The Big Issue in Scotland, urged members of the public to be wary of fake vendors.

He added: “We understand that two individuals, situated within two shopping districts in Dundee, were posing as The Big Issue vendors and are allegedly not official sellers. Obviously, we do not condone this type of behaviour.

“Our advice to the public would be to make sure you buy a Big Issue from someone who is showing a valid badge and is selling the current edition of the publication.

“It is also important to always take the magazine.

“We would also encourage any member of the public who comes across these individuals in the future to report it to staff working for The Big Issue as soon as they can.”