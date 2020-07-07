Big-hearted youngsters raise £11,000 for charity with Monifieth to V&A cycle

A group of Dundee youngsters have raised over £11,000 by taking on a charity cycle.

Six girls and five adults took on an epic 14 mile cycle from the waterfront in Dundee to Monifieth and back on Saturday to raise money for the Yusuf Youth Initiative.

The challenge was the idea of Hanna Khan, 7, from Clepington Primary School, and she ended up inspiring a few of her friends to take on the cycle as well.

Dad Raheel told the Tele: “It went very, very well, we were really stressing about the weather but after 20 minutes the rain stopped for us.

“We left from the V&A and we were only meant to be doing 10 miles, but when we got to Broughty Ferry on the way back we felt it was a bit too busy so we ended up going all the way back to the V&A, which was 14 miles.

“There were lots of families out at the V&A to cheer them on too which was a nice surprise for them.

“The girls were brilliant, they were ecstatic.

“Afterwards we went to the YYI garden for pizza and chips because the girls were knackered.”

Raheel added: “Hanna started off the idea but managed to challenge another five girls.

“Parents came along too and the YYI has a cycling club where we teach kids how to cycle, so the girls’ teacher was there too.

“All in all they have raised over £11,000 which is a remarkable achievement.

“I am so proud of them, I don’t think they realise how much of a good thing they have done.

“On the day Hanna was £610 short of the £5,000 target and when she went to sleep that night, overnight someone donated the £610 she needed – we don’t even know who it was, they did it anonymously and left no details.

“It was brilliant because she was so pleased she had managed to raise £5,000.”

The money raised will now go towards Yusuf Youth Initiative’s plans to take over Wedderburn House in the city.