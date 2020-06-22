Big-hearted Dundee girl’s efforts to help tackle Christmas loneliness

A big-hearted Dundee youngster is getting on her bike to help serve up meals to lonely folk on Christmas Day.

Eight-year-old Zara Chaplin, who attends Downfield Primary School, will be cycling 149 miles to raise money for Dundee United Community Trust’s festive friends, which provides gifts and a tasty meal to those who would otherwise spend Christmas alone.

Zara, who is a keen footballer with Dundee United’s girls’ academy, even managed to cycle 26 miles in the first four days along and has already raised over £500.

Mum Rachel said: “Zara normally just cycles about the streets with her friends, so this is a big task for her to do.

“She is doing about five miles every day, but one day she went out with my brother and they covered 11.5 miles – she definitely did a lot that day.

“Zara always wants to help people, and when she found out about the community trust’s festive friends, she immediately wanted to get involved.

“Because of the coronavirus lockdown their normal donations are not going ahead, but every £20 raised contributes towards a meal and a gift for each person on Christmas Day.”

Rachel continued: “She is not looking at the total amount raised, she is looking at how many people she will be able to help.

“When she got to £100, she thought ‘that is five people who are now not going to be alone on Christmas Day’.”

© DC Thomson

After hearing about her efforts, Alexander Community Development decided to sponsor her.

Kara Swankie, centre manager at Alexander Community Development, said: “We want to make sure people are aware of what she is doing for the festive friends and all the work she is putting in.

“We want to thank her for what she is doing, so we have made a donation of £100 to her.”

And on Friday morning, the group at the community development gifted Zara an iPad to say well done for her charitable efforts.

Zara is collecting donations online a www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zara-chaplin