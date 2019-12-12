Big-hearted charity shop on Murraygate turns five

Workers have been celebrating the fifth anniversary of Dundee’s British Heart Foundation shop opening in the Murraygate.

The volunteers, pictured – Laura McFarlane, Kishwar Ali, Tracy Perrie & Agnes Steinson – staged birthday celebrations for the occasion.

The charity shop has a bumper range of quality second-hand items and new goods.

A spokesman for BHF said: “We sell a wide range of products from clothing, shoes and accessories to books, music, toys and homewares.

“We also have greeting cards for all occasions, pin badges and small gifts and by shopping with us you’re helping to fund our life saving research.”

He added: “Our shop wouldn’t be able to run without the help of a fantastic volunteer team.

“They help with everything from merchandising on the shop floor and giving great customer service at the till to sorting and pricing the generous donations we are given in the back office.”

The BHF store is always looking for new volunteers to join the team and anyone interested can obtain more information at the city shops.

Meanwhile, the spokesman added that the city stores are on the lookout for more donations and said: “Our charity shops needs good quality clothes, bags, shoes, books, CDs, DVDs and toys. Call us to arrange a free collection at your home.”