Several big firms are launching a hunt for talented young people in the city.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) has called for youngsters aged 16 and over to attend a series of events at the Royal Exchange Building.

The sessions will be attended by some of the country’s top employers, including BT, the Wise Group, Rathbone Training and Barnardo’s who will be on hand to chat to job hunters from March 16-29.

Young people will be able to learn about accessing funds for training and work placements and experience on offer, as well as being given help in completing college applications.

There will also be a chance to participate in one-to-one mock interviews.

Rose-Marie Stewart, team leader at SDS Dundee, hopes young people across the city will take advantage of the opportunities on offer.

She said: “We’ve got a lot of different things happening.

“We have individual learning account sessions to help people understand how to access them for training opportunities.

“That is so they can top up their skills if that’s what’s required for them to get a certain job.

“We’ve got a lot of companies and groups coming in to offer placements and quite a few of them are looking for modern apprentices.

“These are some of the big employers in the area and we’re still asking other companies if they’ve got any opportunities for people.”

Last June, the Tele launched the Let’s Get Dundee Working campaign in a bid to help get as many people into work as possible.

Figures released last year showed Dundee’s youth employment rate for those aged 18 to 24 was 43% — making it the worst-performing region of any local authority north of the border.

Rose-Marie added: “We can help with group work for modern apprentices and college applications.

“It’s a good chance to get a start with those applications so that they don’t leave school and leave it until the last-minute to properly go through the application.

“There are some great opportunities on offer here over the next couple of weeks.

“We help a lot of young people from S1 to S6 as well as school leavers. It’s certainly not an opportunity to be missed.”