Fears have been raised that not enough is being done to catch fly-tippers in Dundee after the number of people fined for the practice dropped dramatically.

Just 12 fines were issued to people for dumping rubbish illegally in 2016 — less than half the number handed out the previous year.

It was also the lowest number in the last five years.

Of the 12 fines issued in 2016, three were cancelled and one case was reported to the procurator fiscal.

Streets where fly-tipping occurred included Kilspindie Street, Rosefield Place, Temple Lane and Park Avenue.

Dundee City Council insists it has “robust procedures” in place to clamp down on fly-tipping.

However, one councillor said he hasn’t noticed a drop in the number of instances of rubbish being dumped.

Labour leader Kevin Keenan said: “Since the closure of the recycling centre at Marchbanks there’s been the potential for an increase.

“I certainly haven’t noticed any decrease.”

Meanwhile, Sally Romilly of the Dundee Greenpeace Campaign Group said the 2016 figures suggested not enough was being done to prevent fly-tipping.

She said: “Twelve sounds too low — people must be getting away with it.

“Tackling this issue comes down to education and pride in your environment and also a sense of community. Not enough is being done.”

In 2012, 40 fines were issued to fly-tippers across the city but that number fell to 35 the following year. The figure dropped again to 29 in 2014 before a slight rise in 2015.

Councillor John Alexander, convener of the neighbourhood services committee, believes the council is doing all it can to tackle the problem.

He said: “So-called fly-tipping is completely antisocial and blights the communities and areas where it goes on. Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the council has robust procedures in place to deter this type of behaviour.

“I would completely condemn this kind of selfish and dishonest practice.

“Catching people in the act is not straightforward as you can imagine, and we rely on people reporting incident of fly-tipping so that we can act.”

The council declined to disclose whether there were fewer cases of fly-tipping in 2016.