Big Country ready to Rewind ’80s hits at Tayside festival next weekend

Legendary Scots rockers Big Country can’t wait to get back into the ’80s vibe at Rewind Scotland next weekend.

They will be taking to the stage at Scone for the fourth time when they make their appearance at the festival on Sunday July 21.

Guitarist Bruce Watson said: “We love coming to Rewind. This year will be the fourth time we have played at the festival at Scone and it never loses its magic for us.

“We just love the vibe and can’t wait to get back on the Rewind main stage playing our top hits.”

The band will be joining a line-up of ’80s names on the Sunday including Leo Sayer, Midge Ure, Lisa Stansfield, The Stranglers and headliner Bryan Ferry, of Roxy Music fame.

Big Country formed in Dunfermline in 1981 and they haven’t stopped playing since.

Bruce said: “We love Rewind and the crowds are always fantastic.

“They really get into the music and we love that they still love hearing our hits from more than 30 years ago.

“We get as much fun from performing as we always did and it’s great to be at Scone which is so close to home for us.

“There’s something special about playing a gig in our home territory.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Bruce said they were also looking forward to teaming up with old pals for the event, including Midge Ure and The Skids.

However, he admitted that while his heart was as keen as ever to keep touring and playing, it was becoming a little harder on his body.

He said: “I make a big effort to look after myself and make sure I’m as fit as I can be but at times it can get a little painful on the body.

“Mind you, that only usually lasts until the adrenaline kicks in and after that it feels just the same as ever.

“My plan is to keep on rocking for as long as possible.”