‘Big changes coming’: Dundonians asked to help shape futuristic care

The Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is asking the public to think about how technology can be used to enhance care and healthcare in the city.

About 6,000 people in Dundee use technology to help them live safely in their own homes, and that number is growing.

Councillor Ken Lynn, HSCP chairman, said: “Technology means some people can stay at home, where they want to be, rather than go into hospital or residential care — but it’s not just about community alarms or epilepsy sensors. It’s about monitoring blood pressure, losing weight or stopping smoking.

“It’s about enabling people living with dementia to get out and about, without fear of getting lost.

“Big changes are coming, and we want the people of Dundee to help us shape the future of technology enabled care.”

The draft Dundee Smart Health and Care Strategy has now been launched along with an online questionnaire. There are three main themes.

The first is that people should be able to find reliable information about health and wellbeing on the internet.

The second is that technology should be available to help everyone live fulfilling lives and, finally, the partnership workforce should be comfortable with technology and confident that services fit the needs of individuals.

The strategy and questionnaire appear on the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership website at dundeehscp.com/lets-talk.