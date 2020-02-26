LEE WILKIE: Big chance for Dundee to win fans back round over coming weeks

Dundee have a real opportunity to win their fans back round over the next few weeks.

Saturday’s win at Queen of the South made it seven points picked up out of nine.

Two clean sheets in a row, too, and things do seem much more positive at Dens Park.

With four home games coming up in the next five matches, the Dark Blues have the chance to secure their play-off place over the next month.

Everyone is fighting for those three berths but, hopefully, James McPake’s men are starting to find their form at just the right time.

It is a key part of the campaign – win two or three on the spin and they are pretty much set for the top four but lose and they’ll fall right back to fifth or sixth.

It really is important they maintain their performance levels, firstly against Arbroath this weekend.

The defence has really stepped up in the last few games and I’m glad to see Jordon Forster shining.

He had a tough spell where his confidence was low but he’s come through it even stronger.