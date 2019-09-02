Big Bucket Trail: Cities say goodbye to Oor Wullie statues

The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail – which has drawn visitors to cities across Scotland this summer – has come to an end.

Almost 200 sculptures of the beloved comic character have been on the streets since June in the nation’s biggest ever public art trail.

The trail was organised to raise funds for the ARCHIE Foundation, as well as the Edinburgh and Glasgow children’s hospital charities.

Artists from across the country were given the chance to design a unique sculpture before they were placed in Dundee, Perth, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

A further 321 Wee Oor Wullie sculptures were decorated by schools, nurseries and community groups across Scotland.

The full-size sculptures were removed from the streets over the weekend.

They’ll be taken into storage and the original artists will have a chance to make any necessary repairs before a final farewell from September 13-15.

The Dundee farewell will take place at Slessor Gardens and will feature the 36 statues on the Dundee trail, as well as the Wee Wullies that were decorated by the city’s schools and community groups.

Once the farewell has been completed, the sculptures will be auctioned off for the hospital charities. There will be four auctions, including one at Dundee Rep on September 16.

Project manager Neil Cooney said: “We’ve had more than 1.5 million sculpture visits across the country, almost 200,000 of them in Dundee.

“Sadly, the trail has come to an end and the sculptures have been taken into storage to be cleaned up by the art team and have any wear and tear damage repaired before the farewell event.

“Anyone who did not manage to get round all of the Oor Wullies will have one last chance to see them when all 36 Dundee sculptures will be together in Slessor Gardens from September 13-15.

“They will then be auctioned off at Dundee Rep the following day to raise money for the ARCHIE Foundation.”

Tickets for Dundee’s farewell event can be purchased via the Dundee Box Office at dundeebox.co.uk.