Biffy Clyro to perform ‘intimate’ gig at Dundee’s Caird Hall

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro will perform at the Caird Hall in October

The group will perform an “intimate” show on October 14, their only Scottish date of the year.

This will be the band’s first performance in the city in 10 years.

Biffy Clyro will return to Dundee for their first show in the city for 10 years at Caird Hall on October 14th. For details and pre-sale access sign up to TEAM BIFFY at https://t.co/eo2AlNs8df pic.twitter.com/rtsqG6acAF — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) August 12, 2019

The group will play several tracks from their recent soundtrack album, Balance, Not Symmetry.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, at 9am.