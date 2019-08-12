Tuesday, August 13th 2019 Show Links
Biffy Clyro to perform ‘intimate’ gig at Dundee’s Caird Hall

by Frances Rougvie
August 12, 2019, 12:52 pm Updated: August 12, 2019, 3:30 pm

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro will perform at the Caird Hall in October

The group will perform an “intimate” show on October 14, their only Scottish date of the year.

This will be the band’s first performance in the city in 10 years.

The group will play several tracks from their recent soundtrack album, Balance, Not Symmetry.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, at 9am.

