Biffy Clyro hiding gig tickets around Dundee ahead of tonight’s Caird Hall performance

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have hidden “a few tickets” to tonight’s Caird Hall gig around the city.

The group announced their “intimate” performance at the Dundee venue in August, with fans being left disappointed after tickets sold out within seconds.

In a post on their Facebook page earlier today, the band wrote: “Dundee! It’s a beautiful, sunny morning… so let’s hide a few tickets for tonight…”

Dundee! It’s a beautiful, sunny morning… so let’s hide a few tickets for tonight… Posted by Biffy Clyro on Monday, 14 October 2019

It is the group’s first performance in the city in 10 years.

One woman has already picked up a set of tickets and thanked the band on Twitter.

Others commented on the post expressing their excitement.

Fiona Adam said: “Any chance you could hide one in my work? Gutted I couldn’t get tickets. Last time at the Caird Hall was brill.”

Craig Little said: “Arrrrgh! Just checked out my hotel in Dundee.”

The rock band seem to have been taking in the city’s sights this morning, having posted a photo of V&A Dundee to their Instagram account.