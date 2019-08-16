Biffy Clyro fans left disappointed after Dundee gig tickets sell out within seconds

Tickets for Biffy Clyro’s gig in Dundee have sold out within seconds.

The Scottish rockers announced they would play the Caird Hall on October 14 – the band’s only Scottish date of the year.

And now, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment after tickets sold out almost immediately when they went on general sale at 9am today.

One Twitter user said: “Definitely wasn’t work trekking through the rain early to get into work early to try get them.”

In response to this, another fan said: “Tell me about it!!! Missed tickets on the pre-sale and main sale despite hitting buy two minutes before the sale opened officially.”

Shauna Elder said: “Sat on Ticketmaster for 45 mins watching the countdown waiting on Biffy tickets coming out, they get released I INSTANTLY click on it and they’re sold out. Absolute joke.”

Many have also been quick to state that the tickets sold out in the minutes before they were due to go on sale.

