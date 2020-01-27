Biffy Clyro, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles to headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

Dundee has been confirmed as the location for Radio 1’s Big Weekend, with Scots rockers Biffy Clyro and DJ Calvin Harris among the headline acts.

Six main artists were named this morning live on Radio 1, with AJ Tracey, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Harry Styles also coming to the event, which will be held at Camperdown Park on May 22, 23 and 24.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It had previously been rumoured that the event would be returning to the City of Discovery after the success of the weekend in Dundee in 2006.

Other acts appearing at the event are due to be announced in the run-up to the festival.

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil said: “We are delighted to be appearing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. We have had a wonderful relationship with Radio 1 over the years and it is always a highlight to play at the festival. We cannot wait!”

Harris’ collaboration We Found Love with singer Rhianna was an international hit in 2011 for the producer and DJ, real name Adam Wiles.

Singer Dua Lipa has collaborated with Calvin Harris on the single One Kiss – leading to the possibility of an on-stage performance of the hit in Dundee.

Harry Styles, who appeared on the reality show the X-Factor in 2010, was a member of the boy band One Direction until 2016, and has gone on to have a successful solo career.

His 2017 single Sign of the Times went to number one in the UK chart and number 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

He said: “Yes Radio 1! Absolutely thrilled to be back at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, it’s the start of the summer and the crowds in Scotland are always insane. See you soon Dundee!”

Cuban-American singer, songwriter, and actress Camila Cabello rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, formed on The X Factor USA in 2012.

She has gone on to have a succesful solo career since the group went on hiatus in 2016, with her debut album Camila in 2018 well-received by critics and the lead single Havana topping the charts in a number of countries.

© PA

She said: “Radio 1 has been a huge part of my journey over the last few years so I am beyond excited to be coming back to Big Weekend! It’s going to super fun to perform for you guys in Scotland.”

London rapper AJ Tracey first emerged in 2011, releasing music on the online platform SoundCloud.

Following five EPs, his self-titled debut album spawned five singles, including Doing It, Butterflies and Ladbroke Grove.

Dua Lipa said: “So excited to be coming to Dundee this May for Radio 1’s Big Weekend! Can’t wait to perform some tracks from the new album for you guys – hope you’re all ready!”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “This is an incredible opportunity for Dundee and we are looking forward to hosting such an exciting event at Camperdown Park.

“Radio 1’s Big Weekend will showcase Dundee not only to the tens of thousands of people who attend, but also the millions who will watch and listen through the BBC.

© Dundee City Council.

“We expect a huge economic boost for the area as the event has been worth millions of pounds to previous host locations.”

Full ticketing details will be announced in the coming weeks, along with announcements of other acts set to appear at the festival, which will be streamed live on BBC Radio 1’s iPlayer channel and the audio app BBC Sounds.

Pink, The Sugababes, Snow Patrol, Paolo Nutini, Muse and The Kooks (see below) were among the big names who performed when the event last came to Dundee, in 2006.

Clark’s Bakers staff were drafted in by BBC bosses to make their biggest ever Dundee cake to celebrate the announcement.

Click here to see a video of the colossal cake.