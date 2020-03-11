Biffy Clyro announce P&J Live gig as part of UK tour

Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro are to perform at Aberdeen’s P&J Live as part of their new tour.

The group will play the state-of-the-art arena on September 25.

It will be their first full-scale UK tour since 2016, with the band also lined up to perform at venues in London and Manchester.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live said: “We can’t wait to welcome Biffy back to Aberdeen, especially performing to a bigger crowd in our new venue.

“We know they’ll be a huge hit as they always put on an incredible performance and production, we expect tickets to sell fast.”

The news follows the release of two songs from their new album, A Celebration of Endings.

Fans who pre-order the album from https://biffyclyro.co/acelebrationofendings by 4pm on March 16 will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 10am on March 18.

General tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 20, available from pandjlive.com.