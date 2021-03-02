Bid to unlock pitch stalemate welcomed by homeless Rosyth FC

Calls for a binding agreement to ensure Rosyth Football Club is provided with a new pitch some four years after they were made homeless is to go before councillors on Wednesday.

Conservative councillor Tony Orton is to table a motion at South West Area committee calling for a written commitment that no work will start on construction of a new supermarket on the club’s former Admiralty Park site until the club is guaranteed a new facility.

The football club relinquished its ground at the request of Fife Council in 2017 to help facilitate approved plans to construct a new Lidl store on the site.

As part of the planning approval, Rosyth FC were to be provided a replacement facility or a financial sum for the club to build its own.

Four years on and still without a replacement pitch, the club has been told that the council’s preferred option would be integrate the club within the proposed new Inverkeithing High School campus, earmarked for Fleet Grounds.

However, construction of the school is not expected to be completed until 2026.

“It’s a dreadful situation that the club has found itself in and certainly by no fault of their own,” said Mr Orton.

“I’ve been trying to help the club work through what is a very complex set of circumstances which includes the construction of a supermarket and new school campus, as well as the club’s desire to redevelop part of South West Fife Community Sports Partnership’s Fleet Grounds that Rosyth have rented since it was made homeless.”

Mr Orton’s motion calls for strict timescales regarding provision of a new pitch before construction work on the retail store begins.

Part of the motion reads: “No work shall commence on the development of the retail store which will preclude, prevent or limit the use of the existing football pitch until a signed, binding contract has been submitted to the Council that demonstrates the replacement pitch will be constructed.”

Last week it was revealed that developer, McTaggart and Mikel, had agreed to increase its offer by an as yet undisclosed sum, to help finance a new pitch and unlock the redevelopment of the club’s former Admiralty Park ground.

Its original £175,000 offer was rejected by Fife Council in November 2020 because it fell well short of the council’s estimated costs of providing a new pitch.

The attempt to secure a binding agreement has been welcomed by Rosyth FC representative Russell Craig.

He said: “We can’t thank Mr Orton and his colleagues enough for the continued support and hopefully they will agree to this request which we hope will finally move the issue forward.

“There are still too many what ifs and maybes and the club now just wants some transparency so that we can get to a position where we can get a new home for Rosyth FC following a period that has been made extremely difficult for the club.”