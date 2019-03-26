Bid to turn manse into flats and build house in grounds denied by Dundee council

A bid to covert a historic manse into a block of flats and build a new house in its grounds has been rejected over concerns that it would be “detrimental” to the local conservation area.

Ross and Vivien Dow had hoped to convert the B-listed St Mary’s Manse on Dalkeith Road into five homes through their company Marvend Ltd.

An application submitted to Dundee City Council on their behalf by Brunton Design had claimed the move would “respect” the surrounding Baxter Park Conservation Area and would be sensitive to the manse.

The Dows had hoped to chop up the building because the costs of maintaining it as one dwelling had become “too high to be manageable”, according to documents submitted with the application in January.

However, Historic Environment Scotland shared concerns over making modifications to the listed building and planning chiefs have stopped the application in its tracks.

Another application submitted by the Dows, to erect a new house in the grounds of St Mary’s Manse, has also been rejected.

City planners savaged the proposals in an in-depth handling report, outlining their reasons to turn both plans down.

They wrote: “The proposed works would…significantly diminish the character and appearance of the historic fabric and interest of the existing building.

“The proposed subdivision of the site and proximity of the proposed house to the existing house would have a detrimental physical impact on the existing character and setting of the existing building.

“It is considered that the proposal would not preserve the existing historic character, architectural interest and setting of the B-listed building.

“The proposal would not preserve or enhance the existing character and appearance of the Baxter Park Conservation Area,” the report added.

St Mary’s Manse, also known as Auchinhove, was built between 1889-90, according to records kept by Historic Environment Scotland.

It had been designed by the architects Charles and Leslie Ower for Colin Campbell, the minister of St Mary’s Parish Church.

Marvend Ltd was contacted for comment through Brunton Design.

Neither had responded as the Tele went to press today.