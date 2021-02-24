Bid to stamp out antisocial behaviour to be extended in city multis

Increased police patrols are to be carried out in Dundee in a bid to clamp down on antisocial behaviour in multi-storey flats.

A three-month trial of officers visiting Hilltown multis on foot has significantly reduced reports of antisocial behaviour, police say.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald of the Dundee division of Police Scotland said proactive patrols in the multis has seen a reduction of 99 reports compared to the same period the previous year.

He told Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee this week that officers spoke to residents in person during patrols.

Chief Inspector Fitzgerald said: “There was a lot of positivity around this project where police were able to connect with people.”

He said that Police Scotland now planned to take aspects of the Hilltown project to other multis in Dundee.

Members of the committee were asked to consider a report that showed antisocial behaviour complaints had increased in many parts of Dundee, including Lochee and the East End.

It is not known if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had impacted this.

Coldside councillor Helen Wright said that many people in the city had their lives devastated by antisocial behaviour.

She said: “For some people antisocial behaviour can be life-changing, resulting in people who may have lived in their home for 20 years asking for transfers.

“We should be doing more for these people. We need to look at how we can improve people’s lives and we need to identify how we can do that.”

Ms Wright suggested noise was the biggest concern for most people reporting antisocial behaviour and she asked if ways to deal with this, including soundproofing walls, could be considered.

Director of neighbourhood services Elaine Zwirlein said that the council prefers to try to find solutions for antisocial behaviour rather than having to transfer residents from their homes.

In her report, she said: “Since the last report, the team have been able to recommence deployment of sound recording equipment to properties where noise is continuing to be reported without any other sources of evidence.

“This is carried out without entering the properties for safety reasons and is working

well.”

Ms Zwirlein said that she would be happy to look at what more could be done for residents and report back to councillors.

Her report broke down antisocial behaviour into categories which showed that noise complaints accounted for 46.97% of cases, general nuisance made up 11.31%, disturbances due to drugs

accounted for 13.32% and verbal abuse or threats 7.94% of complaints related to verbal abuse or threats.