Bid to speed up court cases in Dundee with new procedure

A new court procedure to speed up summary criminal cases is being rolled out today in Dundee.

The pilot initiative aims to resolve cases at the earliest opportunity and without the need for a trial being fixed.

It is being tested out in cases for about 18 months, and will also run in both Hamilton and Paisley sheriff courts.

The scheme is to be led by the respective sheriff principals and will change the way in which a court manages cases by testing the benefits of stronger judicial management plus earlier engagement with the Crown and defence agents.

The new approach also aims to cut the number of cases called for trial, reduce the number of witnesses called unnecessarily and reduce the need for full disclosure where cases can be resolved.

Sheriff Principal Duncan Murray, of North Strathclyde, said: “Much work has been undertaken to see the pilot commence.”