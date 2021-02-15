Man accused of trying to rob another at knifepoint in Dundee’s West End

A man accused of trying to rob another man at knifepoint in Dundee’s West End has been remanded in custody.

Ryan McKeever, 29, allegedly targeted the man on Perth Road on Thursday.

It is alleged McKeever breached coronavirus regulations by travelling to the city from Glasgow.

He made no plea in connection with the claims when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

McKeever, of no fixed abode, is accused of brandishing a knife at the man while demanding money and his wallet.

It is alleged this was an attempt to rob the man.

McKeever allegedly culpably and recklessly failed to disclose to police officers searching him that he was in possession of the knife.

He allegedly breached bail conditions imposed at Glasgow Sheriff Court on January 29 by being outside his former address on Union Street, Glasgow, after 7pm.

Prosecutors allege McKeever contravened coronavirus regulations by travelling to Dundee without a reasonable excuse.

A final charge alleges he attempted to pervert the course of justice by giving a false name and date of birth to police officers.

After making no plea, McKeever’s case on petition was continued for further examination by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

McKeever was remanded in custody and is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.