Bid to re-instate public swimming at Dundee pools

Swimming lessons could soon be re-instated at two Dundee pools.

The Tele revealed a week ago that public swimming at either Grove Academy or St Paul’s Swim and Sports Centres have been stopped due to staffing constraints.

The move sparked anger among locals and union bosses who have previously accused the council of trying to cut the number of sessions on offer across the city.

But now Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) have said that lifeguards are currently being trained up with a view to having them in post early next year.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan, who had stepped in over concerns about the lack of public swimming at weekends at Grove, welcomed the authority’s efforts.

Mr Duncan said: “I am keen to see full provision restored to the Grove as soon as possible as this provision is very popular and one might imagine will be in even higher demand when the impending Christmas holidays arrive.

“I contacted the acting head of leisure and culture and was told that a recent situation with staffing levels within swimming provision, particularly in terms of public swim sessions, had led to the closures.”

Mr Duncan said his response from LACD stated: “Two lifeguards are required for these sessions and it has not been possible for the Grove sessions to take place as a result of this.

“Although public sessions are still taking place during the week, the Saturday public swim has not been available due to the ongoing staffing issues. ”

Mr Duncan added I was also told that the process of recruiting lifeguards was underway, and this would resolve the current situation at the Grove.

“Casual staff have been recruited and are now undergoing training and should be in post in late January. Alongside this, recruitment of permanent lifeguards should be completed by February, which will resolve the current situation.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We are currently working to resolve a shortage of qualified Lifeguards and a new recruitment process is in process.

“We have swim opportunities at other facilities across the city and we would advise residents to view our website for dates and times. All Learn to Swim sessions have still been taking place as scheduled.”