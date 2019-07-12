Bid to identify teenage girls after pair assaulted outside Arbroath railway station

British Transport Police are appealing after two teenage girls were attacked at Arbroath station.

The incident, in which one of the victims was assaulted outside the station, took place at 12.55pm on June 21.

Both girls then walked to the station’s platform two where they were surrounded by a large group of youths.

The second victim was then punched and kicked.

A woman saw the incident and pulled the two girls, who both suffered bruising in the attack, away from the crowd and onto a waiting train, which was the 12.59pm service to Edinburgh at Platform 1.

A spokesman for the BTP has said that officers are looking to identify three suspects, all of whom are white females.

The first is described as 15 years old with ginger hair in a messy bun. She was wearing a puffy jacket that is reported to have been red in colour.

The second is described as having a large build, ginger hair in a half ponytail and wearing a black fleece and black leggings.

The third, aged 15, is described as having a slim build with long dark hair and wearing baggy blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 464 of 21/06/19.