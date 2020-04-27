Bid to get Dundee moving thanks to live streams from city trainers

Leisure and Culture Dundee is looking to take some inspiration from fitness guru Joe Wicks as it streams its own virtual workouts this week.

Instructors who would normally be delivering fitness classes at gyms across the city including Olympia, will now be conducting sessions on Lockdown Live streams on the Leisureactive Facebook page.

Ewan Gray, Leisureactive’s fitness manager hopes seeing a “familiar face” delivering the classes might inspire others who hadn’t used Joe Wicks PE for kids classes.

He added: “We feel that while Joe Wicks is spearing a national push with his PE for kids, it is really important that the people of Dundee have familiar faces delivering their normal exercise classes.

“The classes being delivered all feature on our normal timetable.

“We also feel that it is important for our instructors to be able to support our members in a personal way.

“The classes are for absolutely everyone. We are providing a really broad range of classes covering, cardio, strength and even indoor cycling.”

All classes will also be uploaded to the Leisureactive YouTube, Leisureactive Facebook and the Leisureactive & Golf Dundee App so that everyone can take part in their favourite classes again and again.

As well as live classes, there is also a selection of easy to follow home workouts which can be found on the Leisure and Culture Resource Centre alongside some other content for the whole family at www.leisureandculturedundee.com