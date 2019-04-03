Bid to find Dundee’s best curry house

Ten of Dundee’s curry houses will be hoping for some good korma when they vie to be named the city’s best at an awards ceremony this month.

The City of Discovery has been given its own category in the 12th Scottish Curry Awards.

The 10 curry houses hoping to be named Best of Dundee are Taza, Village Curry House, Bombay Joe’s, Goa, Gulistan House, Dil’se, Rishi’s Indian Aroma, Shehzad, Karachi Tandoori and Jahangir Tandoori.

In another category, Nasir Hussain, who owns Ganges in Carnoustie and Goa in Dundee, hopes he will be named Curry Entre-preneur of the Year.

And Dil’se’s Serajul Islam and Rishi’s Janardhanan Jayaram are up for Chef of the Year, decided by others in the industry.

The awards ceremony takes place at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow on April 15.