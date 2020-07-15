Man tried to extort £10,000 from Dundee woman by revealing she worked as an escort

A man threatened to expose a woman’s secret life as an escort unless she gave him £10,000 to keep quiet.

John Menzie, of Gleneagles Road, ordered the woman to pay him the hush money in return for her activities remaining a secret from her loved ones and her employer.

In a menacing letter, the 56-year-old wrote: “Do you remember the old saying your past is creeping up on you? Well yours is about to rear its ugly head.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Menzie was hoping to use some of the money to take his partner on holiday after she had completed treatment for breast cancer.

Menzie lied to the woman – who can only be referred to as “JE” for legal reasons – about having video footage of her with a client.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said: “No one in the complainer’s life is aware she has undertaken this work. The accused had found out as a result of a friend spotting her on an adult website.”

Menzie wrote in the letter: “Can you imagine what this will do to you and your family? When this gets in the hands of the newspaper?

“They will have a field day. Warning – you will not discuss this with anyone. I have made an arrangement to have the information passed on. I will tell you where you make the drop-off.”

Ms Robertson added: “The complainer felt immediately threatened and worried.”

The woman contacted the police and a search warrant was obtained for Menzie’s home.

He was arrested and almost immediately admitted the offence, claiming he had done it because he was in “big debt” and had mental health issues.

During a police interview, Menzie said he had wanted to take his partner away once she had an operation for breast cancer. He later added his conduct was “a spur of the moment thing.”

Menzie pleaded guilty to placing the woman in a state of fear and alarm on February 4 by threatening to reveal private and personal information in an attempt to extort £10,000 from her.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Menzie until September for reports to be obtained.

His bail order was allowed to continue.