Bid to clean up ‘depressing’ Dundee play park after fire damage

A volunteer is looking for fellow helpers in his attempts to bring a “depressing” playpark back to life.

George Short had been passing the Greendykes play area on Carlochie Place and was left disappointed to see the state it was still in following a fire last year.

The playpark has been surrounded by fencing for months after the blaze last summer.

In a bid to clean up the area, George started to clear it of debris yesterday morning.

He said: “In speaking to some of the residents, I believe it was a wheelie bin that had been set alight.

“When I walked past I just thought the park looked depressing.

“I’ve been told that it has been like this for a number of months and it looks really miserable and not very inviting for kids.

“I use to come to this park when I was younger and it’s sad to see the way it is looking at the moment.”

The park as whole was the benefactor of more than £50,000 worth of funding for a revamp in 2015. But George says it’s still in a state of disrepair – which he has tried to rectify.

He added: “I came up yesterday and started to clear away all the debris from the football pitch. The pitch was covered in dog mess and rocks.

“I had someone giving me a hand yesterday but it would be great to get more people involved.”

One resident said: “It is still a really popular park for the kids but that perimeter fence has been there since last summer, I reckon.

“We’ve had issues in the past with the dog fouling. A warden had started patrolling the area for a few months and it stopped but it’s just as bad as it ever was now.

“It’s great George has come in to tidy the area up.”

Dundee City Council was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.