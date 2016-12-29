Bid to revive first-footing tradition with coal giveaway

Dundonians are being urged to revive an age-old New Year’s tradition by giving a lump of coal as a first-footing gift.

The Scottish custom of visiting neighbours after midnight on Hogmanay has become less common in recent years.

Traditionally, visitors would have come with gifts, including coal, shortbread, whisky or salt.

In a bid to restore the custom, supermarket Lidl will give out lumps of coal to customers in Dundee – the idea being it would have been placed on the host’s fire to keep it going.

Paul McQuade, Head of Buying for Lidl in Scotland, hoped the giveaway would keep the encourage folk to keep the tradition going.

He said: “Hogmanay and New Year’s Day is a time for eating and drinking with friends, neighbours and family.

“It’s a special time around the world, but especially in Scotland.

“This year, we want to give our customers something extra – a lump of coal to present to their neighbours and hopefully this will help revive the tradition of first-footing in the community.”

The coal will be available at checkouts in all Lidl stores from today, while stocks last.