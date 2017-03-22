Plans have been submitted to Dundee City Council for a new barber shop in the Happyhillock Shopping Centre.

Plans to take over one of the vacant units at the shopping complex were submitted by Paul Doig Architects on behalf of Nikki Westgart.

A number of stores currently occupy the units including Subway, Premier, Boots, Ladbrokes and an Indian takeaway.

A hairdressers, Alex’s Hair and Beauty, is also based at the centre.

The application seeks approval for a change of use at the premises as well as highlighting plans to upgrade the current shopfront and signage.

The proposals are still under consideration by planning chiefs.