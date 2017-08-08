A mother has been hit by a double tragedy after losing both her sons just three weeks apart.

Elaine Hunter was already reeling from the loss of Ross, 41, on July 13. But police came to her door to inform her that her youngest son, Ryan, 31, had also died.

A campaign has been launched to help the grieving mother, from Kirkcaldy, pay for a second funeral.

A family friend has launched an online campaign.

Carol Dick said she felt moved to set up the Gofundme page after seeing the difficulty Elaine had endured in organising Ryan’s funeral.

“I’ve known Elaine for 38 years,” said Carol. “I know how hard it was for her to get help for the first funeral. It’s absolutely shocking. She’s distraught.

“She’s lost two sons in three weeks, so I’m trying to raise £2,000 to help with the costs of Ryan’s funeral.”

Police said inquiries are being carried out but neither death is being treated as suspicious.

The appeal can be found at gofundme.com/much-need-help-mother-grieving.