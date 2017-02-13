Home » News » Local » Dundee » Bid to get wrestling back in the Dundee Ice Arena

Bosses behind a wrestling show in Dundee have revealed they plan to bring the event back to the city.

The 5 Star show held at the Ice Arena — one of the biggest wrestling events to hit Dundee — could be set for a return following the success of last month’s show.

The event, which saw wrestling superstars such as Rey Mysterio and Drew Galloway (pictured) and Carlito fighting, drew a crowd of more than 2,000 people as well as being televised live on Spike TV.

Promoter Dan Hinkles said: “The fans were incredible. We saw a huge mixture, from families with kids and masks to hardened wrestling fans joining in with the chants.

“We are talking to the Ice Arena about bringing the show back.”

