Council chiefs could be set for a U-turn on Lochee High Street’s one-way system.

Councillor Alan Ross said he was in talks with planners to reintroduce a two-way traffic flow to the struggling street — just a week after saying he didn’t want to see it changed back.

The one-way system, introduced in September 2014, has been blamed by many traders as the catalyst for a downturn in business.

But after meeting with fed-up traders, the Lochee councillor is now putting forward a case to reverse the change.

Mr Ross told the Tele: “I met with the traders on Wednesday and I found it very useful.

“It’s becoming clear to me after talking with them that the one thing they would like to see is the reversal of the one-way traffic flow.

“If that’s what the majority of the people in the community want then I am happy to take it up with the planners and I’ve already been in contact with them.”

Suggestions have also been made by traders and residents to get rid of loading bays in the High Street to improve parking.

The plans were revealed at the second meeting of Save Our High Street, a community campaign set up to help breathe new life into Lochee after Santander announced plans to close its branch on the High Street, with Superdrug potentially following suit.

Mr Ross added: “I think we should look at this again and it could lend itself to opening Methven Street to the High Street as well as The Stack Retail Park.

“There are a lot of problems with loading bays and people parking in High Street for most of the day.

“A few of the bays could be removed and the ones that remain monitored by traffic wardens.

“I’m also keen to get the bigger businesses in The Stack to be part of the Traders Association to try to help the footfall in the High Street.”

Paul Smith, from Lochee Traders Association, said: “Business after business has left the High Street since the one-way system came in. There’s actually less parking now than there was before because people are using these loading bays.

“They need to get rid of them.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.