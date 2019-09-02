Bid for every junior ground in region to have defibrillator after Dundee coach ‘died’ twice

A football coach, who “died” twice after suffering a massive heart attack, has launched a campaign to ensure every junior ground in the region has a defibrillator.

Jimmy Etchels, 44, was described as a “walking miracle” after he collapsed in the car park of Fairfield playing fields last month.

He’d played 35 minutes in a Fintry Athletic friendly, the team he helps to coach, when he became unwell.

Jimmy, of Downfield, had initially launched a fundraiser to pay for a defibrillator at the pitches.

However he has now broadened his campaign to have the life-saving equipment located at every ground in the east division.

He said: “After being at a junior game a few weeks back I was asking officials if they had a defibrillator and they said no. So that’s when I got to thinking about joining forces with the clubs, the Scottish Junior FA and even senior clubs for help and advice.

“The idea is to put a defibrillator on the outside of all the junior clubs here and then the whole community can use them if needed.

“I have been looking into it and a machine can be bought for as little as £250, so it would be great to get that kind of fundraising going and put one on the outside of every ground.”

After collapsing in front of his shocked son Bradley, 19, paramedics used a defibrillator to save the dad-of-five.

Jimmy has now hung up his boots after doctors at Ninewells, where he works as a nurse, discovered another two blocked arteries which made him a “ticking timebomb”.

Medics told Jimmy it was a hereditary condition which they would not have discovered had he not found himself on the operating table.

John Reilly, East Region Junior FA secretary, said: “It’s a good idea. But quite a lot of our clubs already have them in the dressing rooms.

“My only concern about putting the defibrillators on the outside of grounds would be vandalism.

“I actually have one that I keep in my car when I am going to games and I know Lochee have one.”

Larry Duncan, general secretary at Lochee United JFC, said: “We got one donated to us last year. But hopefully we never have to us it.”