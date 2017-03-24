A sports centre where rain has regularly stopped play — despite it being an indoor facility — is to have vital repair work done.

Leaks at the Lynch Sports Centre in South Road, Dundee, have been reported as far back as 2008.

Remedial work to fix the problem have been carried out since then but the leaks have persisted.

Now, work totalling nearly £19,000 is set to be rubber stamped by councillors.

The building is owned and maintained by the council but the facility is operated by Leisure and Culture Dundee on behalf of the local authority.

As previously reported in the Tele, the centre has been “plagued by leaks” to the roof.

Back in 2013, specialist contractors were brought in to fix a persistent leak to the roof.

Numerous theories were suggested at that time as to what has caused the recurring problems.

At that time, the council noted that leaks had been reported for more than five years — as far back as 2008 — forcing closures of the building and the cancellation of events.

In January 2016, two football games had to be cancelled in the space of a week, due to water leaking from the roof.

Again, the council said remedial works had been carried out on the roof, along with a full building survey.

Then, in March last year, the Tele revealed how 127 events at the facility had been cancelled in three years due to the leaks.

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said today: “The structural improvements are to arrest long-term deflection of the roof joists and the boarding these support, as identified during recent surveys of the building.

“This in turn will assist in controlling the movement of the metal roof sheeting which has been contributory to the previously reported roof leaks.”

Councillor Tom Ferguson, whose Lochee ward covers Charleston — where the facility is based — welcomed the news today, describing the centre as a “valuable asset”.

He said: “I know going back quite a few years now there was condensation getting in and various leaks, some quite bad.

“The centre has been a positive thing for Lochee for many years, a valuable community asset.

“A lot of people travel from across the city to use it.

“It’s in a great position to get to being just off the Kingsway.

“It is really an essential facility for that area.”