An urgent appeal has been launched for a stem cell donor for a 10-year-old Fife boy with a life-threatening blood disorder.

Jay Dalrymple developed aplastic anaemia after suffering from stomach aches and jaundice in November last year due to a hepatitis infection.

The Kirkcaldy youngster’s family has urged people to sign up to the Anthony Nolan register in the hope that they could be a match.

Unless he receives a transplant within 12 months, Jay will need to go on to medication which carries the risk of him developing leukaemia.

His older sister Kerrie has launched a social media campaign to spread the word about Jay’s appeal.

Jay’s mother Lynn McDuff thought he had a simple cold when his school rang one day last autumn to tell her he was feeling unwell — but family life was turned upside down when they discovered it was something much more serious.

Jay’s family is raising funds for Anthony Nolan by holding an event at Kinglassie Miners Welfare Institute on May 13.

Funds are also being raised to help the family during Jay’s treatment and for a holiday when he recovers by Kinglassie woman Catherine Sala-Murray, whose Facebook page is Kats Mission.