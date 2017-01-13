Bid for family drug support group

A Dundee charity is aiming to set up a family support group for people impacted by drug users.

Addaction Dundee is hosting a initial planning meeting at Whitfield’s Signpost Centre on Lothian Crescent on January 19.

Dave Barrie, service manager with the addiction support service, told the Tele that the charity intends to establish a weekly group for families who have relatives with addiction issues.

He said: “This is for any family members in Dundee impacted by the drug or alcohol use of another member of the family.

“It could be mums, dads, brothers or sisters. Anyone is more than welcome to come along.”

For more information, contact Addaction on 01382 206888.